UFS to undertake trial to determine efficacy of Ivermectin for treating Covid-19

University of the Free State (UFS) clinical research company FARMOVS, together with several medical and scientific experts at the university, is in the process of preparing a clinical trial protocol to determine the efficacy of Ivermectin for treating Covid-19 in a randomised, controlled study according to the requirements of the legal professions, to submit it for approval to the relevant national regulatory authority.

FARMOVS is a South African specialty full-service clinical research organisation conducting International Conference on Harmonisation-Good Clinical Practice-compliant Phase I to IV clinical trials.

In a statement, the university posited that FARMOVS’ competitive advantage is its bioequivalence and Phase I experience and expertise, patient recruitment success, and a clinical research facility with the only on-site International Organization for Standardisation and Good Laboratory Practice certified bioanalytical laboratory in Africa.

“By participating in the preparation of the clinical trial protocol, FARMOVS and the UFS remain supportive of and committed to contributing to the development of treatments and treatment strategies to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Should the clinical trial protocol be approved by the relevant national regulatory authority, the UFS will be the first university in South Africa to attempt such a study,” it enthused.

Moreover, the university’s management noted that it is aware of a WhatsApp voice clip being circulated, in which reference is made to a particular meeting, and mention is made of the role the institution is playing in establishing the efficacy of Ivermectin for Covid-19.

“The voice clip is premature and was shared with a small group, from where it went viral. The voice clip is also not factual – specifically regarding the university and its alleged opinion pertaining to the usage and need for scientific investigation into the matter.

"The UFS is committed to rigorous science and evidence-based research, and both FARMOVS and the university fully support the published opinions and guidelines of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and the scientific advisory boards established by the scientific community, as well as the stance of the South African government on Ivermectin for Covid-19,” it said.